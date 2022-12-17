Local athlete after Achilles tear wins gold at nationals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Tearing an Achilles can end an athlete's career but a Magic Valley boxer is defying the odds by winning gold at nationals just three months after her leg injury.

Kendra and Jason Samargis are a boxer and coach who own Family Boxing and Fitness in downtown Twin Falls.

Recently Kendra competed on the national level, winning both of her fights by unanimous decision and claiming gold.

“She was so tired at the end of the fight even the ref says oh my god you’re in phenomenal shape,” said Jason.

Phenomenal shape wasn’t always the case for Kendra after suffering a leg injury at the Olympic training center in Colorado Springs.

“Ten days into training I stepped back just perfectly and ended up with a full tear on my Achilles tendon,” said Kendra.

Unable to run, jump rope or spar, Kendra continued training. “She was even working in a cast. She only took two days off,” said Jason.

After two months of constant physical training, Kendra returned to the ring to spar in November just before her bout at nationals where she dominated in the ring.

“After competing in the competition and coming back this last week, I've even grown even more,” said Kendra.

Now the boxer/trainer, husband/wife combo set their eyes on the biggest stage in Paris 2024. Kendra, now qualified for the U.S. Olympic national team, heads back to Colorado in January where she will train and soon get her shot at becoming the number one women's fighter in the country at 165lbs.

For more information on Kendra, click here. To learn more about Family Boxing and Fitness, click here.

