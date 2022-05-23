Local animal shelter struggling to keep up with surrenders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Humane Society has struggled over the past few months to keep up with the high number of surrendered or abandoned dogs.

According to ASPCA, close 6.3 million companion pets are entered into U.S. animal shelters every years. Some shelters resorting to multiple dogs per kennel.

“It has been unrelenting for the last 6 or 8 months. Our kennels are all the way full. People come in with their pet and they don’t realize it’s the twelfth dog that morning,” said Debbie Blackwood, director of the Twin Falls Humane Society.

Blackwood said there are struggles working with a shelter at full capacity and hopes to see adoptions go up.

“During the pandemic and the first lock down people were adopting like mad,” she said.

Many of the pets that are in the shelter are strays found wandering the Magic Valley — so if you lose your pet, the best place to start is a local animal shelter.

Isaiah Sharp

“People even find them over by Jerome and bring them here. We cast a wide net of trying to find and get animals back to their owners,” said Blackwood.

