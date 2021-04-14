Lincoln County welcomes Americorp team

TWIN FALLS — Today, Lincoln County is welcoming a nine member team member team from Americorp who will be assisting in multiple projects throughout the area.

The primary task will be to assist in getting the Lincoln County Youth Center ready for the arrival of kids in August for the centers summer program.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with these young people who have proven their dedication to serve in American communities like ours,” said Lincoln County Youth Commission President, Karma Metzler Fitzgerald.

The crew will be painting the interior and exterior of the building and taking care of landscaping.

The team will also be working on several other projects throughout the county during their stay.