Leadership conference looks to help local Magic Valley businesses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Business Summit is coming to Twin Falls May 11.

This leadership conference invites local business leaders to listen to experts talk about improved business culture, healthy work life and how to grow a small business.

Cari Eskrigde, the events coordinator for the Idaho Business Summit, loves working with small businesses. She began this conference with a desire to inspire local business owners and leaders to continue to grow in their community.

Eskrigde and her husband travel the country going to many leadership conferences and that is what inspired them to start their own with the hope of growing the Magic Valley.

"As we experience the exponential growth that we are having in the Magic Valley, we need to make sure that we still value the small business, the mom-and-pop business, the medium business," she said.

Eskridge has a passion for Downtown Twin Falls and wants to see its continued growth.

"My heart belongs to Downtown. This is where I come to work and to play. I come down here to eat. I come down here to watch shows at the Orpheum. I'm down here all the time,"

she said.

This event has already left a lasting impact on the community. Eskridge spoke of a business in Twin Falls that was struggling after the pandemic but found a way to recover and grow after attending the conference.

"They were about to close their doors. They were in over their head, and they couldn't find staff, but she was able to find somebody who could help her re-establish her business and now they are stronger than ever, and they aren't going anywhere," she said.

For more information on the conference, click here. For information about tickets to this event, click here.