Lake and reservoir reopen in the magic valley after closing due to toxic algae bloom

SOUTHERN IDAHO — Two recreational bodies of water have reopened after being closed due to toxic algae bloom.

Murtaugh lake and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs are safe again after testing from the Department of Environmental quality (DEQ) found toxicity levels return to a safe state.

The DEQ gathers samples from many bodies of water from across Idaho every summer to test algae bloom levels. Specifically they use a test that pinpoints on toxin.

“Those samples are then sent to a laboratory, and they use an ELISA test. Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay. And that test looks for one of four different cyanotoxins and the primary toxin we look for is microcystins,” said Brian Reese, water quality standards analyst for DEQ.

These microcystins if consumed can cause stomach issues and currently there are studies going on to see their affects on livestock and animals.

“You don’t want it to get into your eyes. You don’t want it to get on your skin because it can create reactive symptoms. Basically, your body saying this is toxic, get away,” said Brianna Bodily, spokesperson for South Central Public Health District.

On top of toxic Algae blooms closing bodies of water, deoxygenated water has caused issues with Idaho water ways, both being caused by longer lasting high temperatures during summer months.

“This summer with the heat and the water, boy it really just decimated a lot of places,” said Daniel Dane, Owner of Idaho Troutfitters. “Yeah, you're at the mercy of mother nature. We need that, hopefully knock-on wood, we'll have three good solid winters in a row.”

For more information on toxic algae bloom in Idaho and to report if seen in Idaho's water, click here.