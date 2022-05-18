Korean war veteran returning home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Korean war veteran will laid to rest next to his mother and his brother in Twin Falls after being missing for 71 years.

Private First-Class Kenneth Leroy Bridger served at just 17 years old. He touched down Twin Falls county on May 18. The Magic Valley PIO/MIA Awareness Association will provide a motorcycle escort to Twin Falls Cemetery and Private Bridger will receive full military honors May 21.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and the fundraiser dinner at the Turf Club in Twin Falls after the burial.

Katie Bryant is the public relations officers for the Magic Valley PIO/MIA Awareness Association for five years and knows the emotion behinds honor fallen soldiers.

“Maybe mom and dad didn’t get the closure before they were laid to rest but the siblings can. The nieces can,” said Bryant.

Over 80,000 veterans are still missing in the U.S since World War II. Bryant's family has a long history of serving in the military and desires to see all of those who have served receive proper burial.

The Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness association

“What if this was my uncle, my grandfather, my son that has done two tours what if they never came home?” she said.

As Private Bridger is laid to rest, Bryant hopes to see the community support families of veterans.

“We just want to show this family that this community supports them," she said.

For more information on the Magic Valley PIO/MIA Awareness Association, click here.