Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation.

Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market.

Hempitecture makes its insulation out of hemp plants by taking the plant fibers and mixing them with a polymer that creates hempwool. The wool then is used as an insulation that can be cut into blocks and placed in houses while being built. This hempinsulation is nontoxic and safe to touch.

With a manufacturing plant soon to begin production in southern Idaho, the company's CEO Mattie Mead is excited for the opportunity to grow in the Gem State.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be located here in the Magic Valley and particularly in Jerome county,” he said.

Mead chose Jerome as the place for his manufacturing due to the rich agriculture in southern Idaho and he said he hopes to partner with local farms.

“We view the opportunity to introduce a new rotational crop to the mix here in southern Idaho as a opportunity for farmers to diversify what they are growing,” he said.

Hempitecture plans to begin production at its manufacturing plant in Jerome this fall. For more information on Hempitecture, click here.