Ketchum City Hall encourages people to attend meetings virtually

KETCHUM — Blaine County has been experiencing high COVID-19 case numbers, and after being placed in the critical risk level category by the South Central Public Health District, the city of Ketchum is encouraging people that attend public meetings to do so online.

Multiple organizations have meetings scheduled at Ketchum city hall this week, and they all can be accessed online through the city's website.

However, since Idaho's open meeting laws require that public meetings are accessible for anyone who chooses to be there in person, those who attend the meetings at Ketchum city hall must wear a mask and social distance accordingly.