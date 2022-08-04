Ketchum City Council addresses wildlife altercations

KETCHUM, Idaho — Ketchum City Council held a meeting on Monday Aug. 1 and addressed the issue of food conditioned wildlife in the area.

City leaders convened to talk about the areas recent problems with food conditioned wildlife. Over the month of July, three seperate incidents involving black bears occurred leading to the euthinization of a sow. Her two cubs are currently rehabilitating at the Snowdon Wildlife Sanctuary.

One of the solution that received unanimous approval was the acquisition of wildlife proof trash cans.

"This will take some time to roll out and it will focus initially on the problem areas such as warm springs and in west Ketchum,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.

Estimated costs per resident could be $300 or more and the timeline for these trash cans arriving could be anywhere between 12-18 months.Bradshaw says the idea of an ordinance received mixed reviews but implementing wildlife proof trash cans is the best solution.

“We’re trying to do this as fast as possible and we are trying to do this across town,” he said.

Relocation of these bears is a solution that hasn't solved this problem. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has done this in the past only to see the bears return or cause issues in other cities. IDFG never take the decision to euthanize lightly and know that there is a simple solution to this wildlife problem.

"Bears getting into unsecured garbage is a symptom of a problem. This is not a bear problem this is a people problem. It’s a fixable people problem," said Terry Thompson, regional communications manager with IDFG.

