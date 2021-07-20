Jackpot marijuana dispensary expected to open mid-September 

JACKPOT, Nevada — The city of Jackpot, Nevada will soon be home to its first marijuana dispensary and the management hopes it will greatly benefit the community.

Home to about 1,500 residents, the unincorporated City of Jackpot sits right at the Idaho-Nevada border in Elko County.

The city’s economy mostly consists of the many casinos in the area, often drawing in visitors from across the border. Come September, a lot of land across from Four Jacks Casino on Royal Drive will exist the newest location of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace.

“It is going to bring us stability here in Jackpot,” said Thrive Store Manager Shawn Mathis. “It is going to bring us another cash flow instead of just casinos. “

Mathis will be the store manager at the Jackpot location, and as a long-time Jackpot resident, he said the dispensary will be a great addition to the community.

“Sidewalks, and clean-ups, and just a lot of community-based things, like food banks and things like that,” said Mathis. “We really do look forward to helping out Jackpot as much as possible in those aspects.”

The was all made possible after the Elko County commissioners approved an ordinance in November allowing sales.

The dispensary’s building which is a modular type of facility was set down in its new location Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to be open in mid-September operating 24/7, 365 days a year with in-store shopping and a drive-thru.

“We are really excited to bring the marketplace here to Elko County and to help out the Jackpot community,” Mathis said.