Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital nationally ranked for maternity care

BURLEY, Idaho — Bringing life into the world is amazing, exciting, and scary all at the same time.

Having a good doctor and hospital to take care of a mother about to give birth is important for all parties involved. In the Magic Valley, Intermountain Cassia Regional hospital was recently ranked in the top 300 of the best maternity care centers in the country.

Members of the hospital took pride in the designation as they are the only hospital in the Mini Cassia area.

“Birth is kind of the start of anyone's health care journey and so just to make sure you have a high-quality area where you can trust the staff and the physicians and nurses that are providing that care to you just speaks volumes to patients,” said Bowen Harris, chief nursing officer at Cassia Regional.

Patients at the hospital felt at ease knowing that their birth was in good hands. Joshua Espy and Michaela Ploss met their son on January 28, 2022 and had confidence in there doctors after hearing there needed to be an emergency C-section.

“And they handled it very well. They controlled her nerves as good as they could, they didn’t scare her. They reassured her constantly and me, so I mean that was really cool. It was peace of mind knowing that the doctors actually covered all their bases,” said Espy.

“They genuinely feel like they actually care. Like for instance not a lot of places ask the dad if they need help, or do they need anything, and this hospital does,” said Ploss.

Harris credits the work of doctors, nurses, and physicians, for the achievement and the prestige of national ranking is not small.

“It’s an honor to be named in that list. It’s a very small amount of hospitals that get recognized,” said Harris.

The honor was given by U.S News and World Report List. You can find the full list of hospitals here.