Increased travel means best practice on the road is key to your safety

IDAHO — The holidays are here and travel is increasing with more people hitting the road.

Driver safety is something that can often times be forgotten and so preparation before hand, to or from your location, is key to safe travel. Thousands are using Idaho roads to get where they need to be and local law enforcement ask for everyone to prep for travel.

"It’s a huge benefit to the whole community,” said Patrol Officer Jerry Hutchison with the Twin Falls Police Department. “With those driving practices of people taking a little extra time, making extra preparations, driving defensively instead of extremely offensively."

Along with best practice on the road, making sure your vehicle is ready for travel is a key to safety. Winter months can affect you car rapidly and having ready tires for all conditions is important.

“Grip on the road, basically to sum it up, is probably the most important thing especially if the roads are wet, icy. They don’t even have to have ice to be slick,” said Jeff Newman, assistant manager of Commercial Tire.

With safety tips like not using your phone, planning ahead, slowing down when the weather is harsh, there is one tip that both officers and tire specialist know is a large part of avoiding a crash.

“Number one thing is time and distance is your friend. You’ve got to have that extra time when the roads are bad, especially in winter conditions. So, you want time and distance to help add to either your stopping distance, your starting distance, having good tires so you can start well,” said Hutchison. “Just keeping your distance is basically a number one thing that’s going to help that,” said Newman.

