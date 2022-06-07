Inaccurate case numbers raise concern for Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but the numbers are not reflecting the accurate rise of positive cases.

The Gem State is beginning to see an increase in positive tests, but the actual number could be higher due to a lack of testing and at home testing kits. According to the Idaho Division of Public Health, Twin Falls County has seen more than 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

St. Luke’s is now scheduling and administering Pfizer first boosters for ages 5-11. All other groups are already able to receive the recommended boosters at St. Luke’s. (1/4) — St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) June 6, 2022

Chief Medical Officer at St. Lukes Hospital in Twin Falls Joshua Kern said he is worried about accurate reflection of cases in southern Idaho.

“We are not probably capturing all or even a fraction of the total burden of the virus that’s circulating in the community,” he said.

Kern has worked with St. Lukes for over four years and is concerned about an even higher uptick in cases when school starts again in the Fall.

“We saw that in 2021. We saw that in 2020. We see that basically every year with the influenza season, so I think that seems very likely,” he said.

Slowing the spread is the best effort we can make to keep people healthy in Idaho.

“Not going to public places when you're sick. We are starting to see an uptick in people just going to public places when they are sick. No testing done, not even sure what virus they may or may not have. If you have mild illness, you should quarantine for 5 days and wear a mask for 5 more days to prevent spread,” Kern said.

