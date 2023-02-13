IDFG hosting open houses for public comment on season setting

IDAHO — The Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) plans to host multiple open houses throughout February for season setting public comment.

The states seven regions will have open houses throughout the month before final proposals head to IDFG commission in March. The season setting determines different facets of big game hunting in Idaho for the next two years.

“Sportsman having the opportunity every two years to come in and give us their thoughts, opinions, ideas, suggestions on what they would like to see relative to hunting is something that we take very seriously,” said Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manger with IDFG.

Data collected by biologists help determine hunting season. Along with public input, IDFG is able to better determine how to improve this recreation.

“All of these comments are taken in by our biologist and reviewed, then put together as our final proposals for the commission to set,” said Miranda Reinson, Regional Wildlife Biologist with IDFG.

IDFG's season setting process takes place every two years and uses data collected over that time to determine harvest levels. Regulating wildlife numbers is important for a healthy wild ecosystem, as Idaho has one of the most diverse animal landscapes in the country.

“Hunting is kind of woven into the fabric of society in Idaho. We have a long rich tradition of hunting in this state,” said McDonald.

For a full list of open houses, dates and locations, click here.