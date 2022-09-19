IDFG asking for public response on the potential of adding Tiger Muskie to Murtaugh Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public to comment on the potential for Tiger Muskie to be stocked in Murtaugh Lake.

The comment period lasts until Sept. 30. Recent fishery survey numbers show no game fishing opportunities in the lake and the proposal would add close to 400 fish every other year for the next 10 years.

Tiger Muskie are a sterile fish crossbred from a muskellunge and a northern pike. These predator fish are known for their distinct stripe pattern and sharp teeth.

“The rush when you see one especially when more than likely when you see one you probably won’t catch it that’s how tough they are to catch it right, but they do follow your lure,” said Braden Hartmann, an avid Idaho angler.

Hartmann grew up near a lake that stocked Tiger Muskie and said he experienced no changes to the lake's ecosystem or noticed a drastic shift when the fish were stocked.

"They are sterile right so they can’t reproduce. It’s a cross between a pike and a muskie and so fish and game can really control it,” said Hartmann.

Idaho Fish and Game

Though these fish may soon be added to the lake, Fish and Game reminds everyone of the 40-inch rule when it comes to harvesting these fish.

“It is going to take you know a number of years for these fish to reach a size that is legally harvestable. Growth should be pretty good, be pretty quick, they should reach 40 inches at a pretty good rate,” said Conor McClure, regional fisheries biologist for Idaho Fish and Game.

For more information on the survey, click here. The number to call for public comment is (208) 324-4359.

