Idaho nonprofit gets special needs kids into the great outdoors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game partnered with an Idaho nonprofit to get special needs kids into nature and teach them about recreation in the Gem State.

Called Beyond Adventures is an organization aiming to get families with special needs kids into the great outdoors to experience fishing, hunting, and other recreation available in Idaho.

This nonprofit began in 2020 with the goal of bringing families together and giving kids opportunity they may not get to experience on a normal basis. Its founders Aby and Jesse Rinella spend a majority of their family time outdoors and couldn't imagine what life would look like without it.

“We want to take these families beyond what they are able to do on their own and come along side them and partner with them to make that happen,” said Aby Rinella.

Helping families and getting them doing more outdoor recreation is the goal for Aby and Jesse with a hope of catching a child's reaction to things we take for granted.

“It’s amazing when you get them outside and just to see the life in their eyes and just when they see the water and the fish just simple things that you take for granted. I mean sunrise, sunset, the moon, the mountains, all of it,” said Jesse Rinella.

Stuart Sandall is the father of one of the kids that got the chance to fish with Called Beyond and said it will be a day his son Isaac will never forget.

“I’m super grateful for that and it’s a beautiful day and an amazing place and fish and game does just an amazing job at volunteering and helping to make it the best experience for a kid that they could possibly have,” he said.

