Idaho Fish and Game issue fish salvage order

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) will issue a fish salvage order for the Big Wood River below Magic Dam on July 28.

This comes as the Big Wood Canal company is closing the gates to Magic Dam early due to regional drought conditions in the Big Wood River Basin.

IDFG will watch population changes as they close the dam in increments as apposed to all at once.

“We’re hopeful that by dropping the water incrementally over 4 or 5 days that those fish will figure out that the water is declining and then they will move up stream,” said Mike Peterson, Regional Fish Manager for Magic Valley IDFG.

This change in water stoppage could lead to population growth, even though the fish salvage order removes bag possession limits.

“Typically, in the past, the dam has shut off the water and anything down stream of that mile and a quarter as waters receded was kind of trapped in that area. Because we are ramping down the flows over the next 5 days that gives those fish opportunity to get up stream of the salvage,” said Peterson.

The portion of river affected by this order begins at the railroad trestle and continues 1.25 miles down stream of the dam. A valid fishing license is still required for the salvage.

