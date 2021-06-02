Hoping to get into yoga? This week is the perfect chance

TWIN FALLS — It is Idaho Yoga Week and multiple gyms, studios, and independent teachers are giving people the chance to see if yoga is for them. All week there will be free classes and certain places offering deals for people to try a different hobby.

Amy Toft an independent teacher for the past two years, has been practicing yoga over the past two decades. She feels this week gives people the opportunity to try something new.

“It’s a great way to experience personalities and teachers from all different studios," said Toft. So, even if you’re an experienced yogi, you will probably try something new. But if you’re brand new it’s still all so great and you can come and do it.”

While some may be hesitant to try it, Amy is trying to encourage people to do so since there is a wide range of different types of yoga, teaching styles and because it's a great way to get out and interact with people again.

“So you get to sample all different teachers. You can come and go as you like. You can take all the classes or just one class. Just bring your own mat or your own beach towel if you don’t have a mat. It’s a great way to try and start yoga,” said Toft.

While most people think of yoga as a way to meditate or try to be calm, there are other benefits it can have.

“It’s good for your brain, left and right brain activities," said Toft. "You remember the things that you do. It’s excellent for your body, for flexibility, for strength.”

Several students from Amy's chair yoga class shared how much yoga has helped them in their life both mentally and physically.

“As we age we tend to let ourselves go a bit," said Mike Gibson. "We don’t stay as active and doing yoga has proven to be pretty helpful in gaining flexibility.”

This has been Mike's first in trying yoga and it also helped him in keeping his balance which he said has declined over recent years.

Student Julie Remington, who has been practicing yoga since 2013, has been taking Amy's class recently and has loved trying all different sorts of positions to push her to new limits.

“To hold a position in yoga is intense, said Remington. "But to put the positions together, I don’t know all the names of everything, but it’s really a strength-building workout.”