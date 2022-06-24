Highway 30 Music Fest returns for ninth year

FILER, Idaho — The Highway 30 Music Fest continues this weekend for its ninth straight year.

The music festival started as a fundraiser in 2009 raising money for a local school near Fairfield, Idaho. Today the festival has expanded into an annual music fest showcasing dozens of music acts and supports local community vendors.

This four day event features local food, national music talents and entertainment for all ages.

"We are expecting about 30,000 through the four-day weekend here at the twin falls county fairground,” said Gordy Schroeder, founder of the Highway 30 music festival.

The goal of the music festival is to still support and grow the local community. The event also gives scholarships to students who attend.

“We do one a day and we give out a $1,000 scholarship to CSI from the Highway 30 Music Fest family and the College of Southern Idaho foundation,” said Schroeder.

Before the success if this southern Idaho staple, this festival began just to raise money and help those in the magic valley.

“Our first year we had 13 bands, we sold 14 camping spots, and about 300 people showed up the first day and 700 the second day,” said Schroeder.

Today the festival is Schroeder's life passion and he says there is no place that he wants to host it other than the gem state.

“I spent the first 18 years of my life trying to figure out how do I get out of this two-lane town. I went off to the military. I spent the next 8 or 9 trying to figure out how do I get home. I could go run this anywhere but there is not a better place to run it than southern Idaho,” he said.

For more information on the Highway 30 Music festival, click here.