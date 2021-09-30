Hiatus Ranch welcomes veterans for its first Equestrian Program

SHOSHONE — This past Saturday, Hiatus Ranch kicked off its inaugural Veterans Equestrian Program and welcomed three participants to work with horses, and a variety of other animals that are on the site.

“The veterans have been more than willing to learn and eager to get up and help working with the animals," said Joshua Burnside, the Owner of Hiatus Ranch. "From cleaning pens, to milking goats, to brushing out horses, just everything there is to do, it’s just amazing.”

Since it is the first time the program is running, it is serving more as a test run. It will only last two weeks compared to 30 days which will be the duration of the other programs.

The veterans currently in attendance have already taken a great interest and are enjoying their time on the ranch and their involvement in the program.

For some, it has even exceeded their expectations since they were not fully aware of the number of animals on location.

“I didn’t expect it to have the full ranch experience," said U.S. Army Drill Sergeant, Israel Sullivan. "I enjoy every minute of it, I enjoy taking care of the animals. I learned a lot from Josh and his coworkers.”

It is all of these veterans first time thoroughly working with horses and they have been surprised by the ability to make such a connection with the animal. It has allowed their time to be that much more relaxing and enjoyable.

“To not even have to hold his rope and he follows me around," said U.S. Army Veteran, Ricky Woods "He wants to come up and nudge me and wants me to pet him. In just the short time I’ve seen, and I didn’t realize it, they would make a bond that quick with someone.”

While the horses are there to serve as a therapeutic resource, the ranch does have a psychologist on site. However, the approach has been very different compared to other veteran programs.

The doctor is directly involved in the program, Rather than just sitting on the side and acting as an observer. They work with the horses and veterans on a regular basis, allowing them to be more comfortable and willing to talk.

“They can start bonding and deepening and being more vulnerable, and that's what we want," said Psychologist, Nina Clark Ericson "Also because these veterans have been through the medical system, and treated like ‘What do you have?’ What’s the problem?’ Checking things off, like the person in the corner, I see this, I see that. That’s not my attitude at all.”

What has also led to this program being more effective, is the small size of the group. Since there are only three participants it allows for everyone to communicate, feel involved, and really get to know each other without running the risk of someone falling through the cracks.

“Your input is felt and heard, more so than it would be if there were maybe even as much as 10," said U.S. Army Veteran, Kanisha Morgan. "I think 10 would probably be too many.”

Even after such a short time in the program, all participants have agreed that this type of program is an opportunity that many veterans should take advantage of if given the chance.

"It’s been pretty relaxed, and they can all concentrate on us individually,” said Israel Sullivan.

One of the veterans also felt it could really help someone who is going through extreme circumstances.

“No matter what it is that you’re going through, but especially if you’re dealing with PTSD, depression, and other mental health issues," said Kanish Morgan. "I just wish it was available to everyone. It’s a great program.”

Ricky Woods works at a veteran drug court program back in Tennesee and after being with the animals, he has seen the value this type of program can have for others and hopes to bring it back home.

“Now that I see how much a horse can be to someone, whether they’re suffering from PTSD or addiction," said Woods "So that’s one of the programs I’m really going to try to hook up with some people back home.”

While the program has been running smoothly there are still plans for the future. Josh hopes to have 3 or 4 programs every year and eventually work with the Mountain Home Air Force Base to provide some other unique opportunities for those in attendance.

Until then, Josh is looking for volunteers to help out with some of the work still needed on the site. He also encourages anyone who would be willing to help his cause to donate to the ranch through their website.