Hiatus Ranch expands services with new K-9 program

SHOSHONE — Hiatus Ranch primarily serves an equestrian program to help veterans regain their bearings and return to life. Now, the ranch is expanding its services and will be offering a brand new K-9 unit program.

For Joshua Burnside, starting a K-9 program has always been on his bucket list of things to do, but it was more of a long-term goal. Through word of mouth, one man heard about the services Josh has been working to provide and helped make that dream a reality by donating three Belgian Malinois puppies.

Adam O'Livas owns a Belgian Malinois which recently had a litter of 13 puppies, and after hearing of Josh's work, he felt it was the right thing to do to help Josh's cause.

“Every veteran is different and for a good portion of them, animal therapy works," said O'Livas. "I’ve seen it do well for quite a few people, and I think what Josh is doing is very important and has an impact.”

The purpose of these dogs and starting up the K-9 program is so that every veteran that attends Hiatus Ranch can form a bond with at least one animal on site.

“Everyone’s not going to connect with a horse or a donkey or everything else that we have here,” said Joshua Burnside, the Owner of Hiatus Ranch.

The dogs will not just be used to create connections, but they will also help the veterans in attendance with whatever they may be struggling with.

“Emotional support, or for seizures, or night terrors, or for a veteran who needs assistance carrying groceries or turning a light off," said Burnside. "We have trainers that will be able to train the dog specifically for those.”

Those currently working at the ranch are extremely excited to have Belgian Malinois puppies because they are an ideal breed to work as service/support dogs due to how well they connect with people and their level of intelligence.

“They have an incredible drive," said O'Livas. "Not only for play and for whatever job they’re trained for. But also just to be with their owner and please.”

With a K-9 program now set in motion, Josh is looking ahead to the future to see what other ways he can provide service to help veterans.

“I always want to be open to grow, but not grow in means of we’re going to do two to three hundred veterans a year," said Burnside. "But growing as in programs, as long as we have the financial means and the expertise to do it in.”

Hiatus Ranch is expecting it's next group of veterans to attend some time in the Spring of this year.