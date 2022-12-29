Health professionals concerned with uptick in flu cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The holiday season is just about over and as kids head back to school, flu cases are seeing a spike which raises concerns heading in to January.

This year, respiratory disease season started earlier than usual with worry that a combination of RSV, Covid-19 and Influenza cases would hit the U.S.

Here in south central Idaho RSV saw its peak in early December and now is coming down. COVID is seeing a plateau but the flu is seeing and early climb.

“The surge that we are seeing is earlier than normal. Normally our peak of influenza and RSV would be more like the January and February time frames,” said Joshua Kern, chief medical officer for St. Luke's hospital.

On December 17th, the CDC reported Idaho as one of seven states with very high influenza activity levels and as the school year restarts soon, health professionals are concerned.

“You know, all these kids were around different family members and things and so we are going to see it continue for a few weeks after school for sure just because of that,” said Logan Hudson, family and children’s health division administrator with South Central Public Health District.

Doctors and health officials urge Idahoans to do what they can to stay healthy during high spikes in respiratory disease and to get necessary shots.

“We don’t always get a good influenza shot but this one seems to offer a fair amount of protection from the influenza strain that seems to be circulating,” said Kern.

Lifestyle changes are another part of avoiding sickness and keeping high risk groups of people safe is a priority during times of increased cases and hospitalizations.

“Cover your cough, cover your sneezes, wash your hands frequently if you are sick. Stay home, try to live a healthier lifestyle and if you are able to, get those vaccines to help protect yourself,” said Hudson.

