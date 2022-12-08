Health officials see early uptick in respiratory disease cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Catching a cold becomes more common this type a year but local health professionals are seeing an earlier start to respiratory diseases this year.

"What we are seeing is a faster start which means that the number of cases is increasing quite a bit sooner than we typically see," said Brianna Bodily, spokesperson for South Central Public Health District.

Local hospitals are feeling the pressure with higher than usual cases as well.

"We are still well above what are normal volumes would be," said Joshua Kern, Chief Medical Officer at St. Lukes. "Hospital volumes for adults as well as the kids are making it feel different and a little bit earlier in the year than usual."

Cases of RSV, influenza, and Covid-19 are primarily seeing the uptick and health professionals are asking people in the Magic Valley to take precautions and small steps to stay healthy.

"Not taking our sick kids to social events staying away from events where people may be known to be sick or spreading viruses," said Kern.

Though it can be a challenge during the holiday season, forgoing visits with sick people or when you are sick can keep everyone healthy and protect sensitive groups such as kids and elderly.

"Simple day to day stuff. Washing your hands is so important. A lot of those viruses are carried from people touching different surfaces or touching each other. Transferring it from one person to the other and then touching their face," said Bodily.

For more information on South Central Public health district and local statistics, click here.