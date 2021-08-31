Health officials discuss high COVID-19 risk levels

TWIN FALLS — This past Thursday, The South Central Public Health District released its bi-weekly risk assessment for the Magic Valley, and six of the eight counties are at the critical risk level. Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties are at the critical risk level, with Camas and Lincoln at the high-risk level.

Health officials have been anticipating another surge in cases this past month, and levels are at the highest they've been since winter.

“The last time we saw a majority of our counties in red was back in January, I believe, so it’s been more than six months," said Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District. "Obviously, we were coming off of a huge surge in cases. Now we’re on the opposite end. We’re right back at the very beginning of another surge in cases.”

The health district attributes some of the high-risk levels to the growing number of cases in certain areas such as Gooding, Jerome, and Twin Falls Counties.

In Gooding, the positivity rate is 17.07% and is averaging 3.95 new cases per 10,000 residents over a 14 day rolling average. Jerome's positivity rate is 13.66% and is averaging 4.54 new cases per 10,000 residents. Twin Falls County's positivity rate is 12.95% and is averaging 5.73 new cases per 10,000 residents.

Officials are seeing a spread in COVID-19 cases in a variety of communal living areas.

“We’re seeing more outbreaks right now in areas like long-term care facilities, jails, likely we’re going to see them in dorms very soon," said Bodily. "Anywhere where people are living close to each other, especially by Idaho standards since we’re such a rural community.”

The health district is also beginning to see some spread in schools and is again witnessing instances of people attending a small gathering where someone is infected, then bringing it to their home and transmitting it to family members.

The other reason why risk levels are so high is that even in areas where positivity rates and new case counts are lower, hospital capacity is proving to be an issue.

“All of our hospitals are reporting consistent and continued serious and critical impact right now," said Bodily. "Part of that is COVID-19. Part of that is just regular stresses we see this time of year on hospital systems.”

The health district is continuing its efforts in community education and encouraging health protocols like social distancing, mask-wearing, and vaccinations to mitigate spread.

Despite these efforts, officials are worried about the fall and winter seasons if people choose not to follow precautions.

“There are definitely things that put us at greater risk," said Bodily. "Of course, another really big one is simply, that people start congregating indoors when it gets cold. So, as we look forward into the future, unfortunately, most indicators at this point lead us to believe this surge is going to get worse and worse for several weeks.”