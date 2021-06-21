SCPHD: Safety tips for Fourth of July celebrations

TWIN FALLS — Now that summer is underway, many events are occurring consistently throughout the summer months. Since there is so much going on, people are trying to get outside and take advantage of everything South Central Idaho has to offer.

One of the more significant upcoming events that people are looking forward to is the 4th of July firework show which will be taking place at the College of Southern Idaho.

This year's display is shaping up to be the biggest the City of Twin Falls has put on in eight years. The city is putting on such a large display due to the challenges everyone has faced this past year. Officials feel this could be a great way to bring the community together.

City officials are encouraging all residents to come rather than purchasing their own fireworks. Despite the numbers that may be drawn to the display, the health district is confident it will be a safe event to attend.

“At this point in time, with the number of cases that we have and with the level of vaccination in our area, it is likely that a larger event will be safe," said Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District. "Just as long as people are taking those obvious steps and keeping those in mind.”

While the health district is consistently raising awareness and releasing safety guidelines in regards to COVID-19, they feel one of the best things they can now do to promote safety is reinforce the message of personal responsibility.

“There has been a lot of discussion about the responsibility of each person to protect their community, and that still stands, but you have the most protection over your own health," said Bodily. "So, making decisions that will protect your health and your safety throughout the summer is really important.”

For people who may be choosing not to attend the large display and instead host a barbecue or small get-together, health officials are urging them to be cautious as well.

“If you’re not vaccinated and you’re going to be around people you don’t live with, it’s important to wear masks, stay 6 feet away so that you don’t get them sick or you don’t pick up something they might be carrying that they’ve been protected against. That's really important in any event or any atmosphere that you attend or make yourself part of,” said Bodily.