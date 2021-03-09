Health District prepares for next COVID vaccine priority group

TWIN FALLS — Since the March 15th deadline for the next COVID vaccine priority group is approaching, the South Central Public Health District is preparing for the increase in demand.

Part of this preparation deals with trying to have vaccines available and the health district is working with the state health department to get more. Already the district is experiencing some success from its efforts.

“Up until about two weeks we were receiving between 2,500 and 3,000 doses a week that went out to the entire district that included everybody, our hospitals, etc.,"SCPHD spokesperson Brianna Bodily said. "We have received incrementally larger dose amounts since then, just in the last two weeks.”

However, the number of doses the district is receiving is still below what the health district needs to support the high demand. Since this is the case, health officials are letting the public can be of assistance, which is to try and be as patient as possible.

“Every new group that we opened up, it is taking many weeks to get through everybody in that group. It’s not a quick process, it’s a safe and effective process right now. Just because we’re opening up to group 2.3 doesn't mean you’re going to get your vaccine that day or even next week. Somebody has to be first, somebody has to be last,” said Bodily.

Since the next group is expanding to other essential service professions like food and agriculture, the postal service, and manufacturing workers, the health district is encouraging people to reach out if they have questions or concerns.

“If you feel like you should qualify for this priority group, you are more than welcome to reach out to the COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee," Bodily said. "They have an email address and they are very very interested in public comment. They have taken a lot of emails over the course of this email distribution.”