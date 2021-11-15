South Central Public Health District gives Thanksgiving safety tips

TWIN FALLS — Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and the South Central Public Health District is getting the word out on how friends and families can safely celebrate the holiday together.

The primary concern for health officials is the delta variant, which is known for being able to spread much more easily. The health district is encouraging vulnerable populations to remain home for the day to not risk getting sick.

For people that intend to host larger gatherings, it is encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, especially if you're not vaccinated. This includes social distancing, washing hands, wearing a mask if possible and ensuring there is good air circulation in your home.

The health district is also encouraging people to look at the risk levels in your area. That way, you can properly assess what COVID-19 looks like in your town and take any preventive measures.

“Nobody wants to be that person who is forever remembered for hosting the event where everybody got sick," said Brianna Bodily, the Public Information Officer for the South Central Public Health District. "So, while it can be a little awkward to feel out where everybody is, understand what the risks are, and then take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The great thing is you’ll be able to remember your event as a fantastic family gathering.”

The health district is encouraging anyone with questions on how to celebrate the holiday to call their office at 208-737-5900.