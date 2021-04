HAILEY — The Hailey City Council held a public hearing Monday discussing renewing a health order which was put in place in early February and is set to expire May 9.

The city’s current order requires wearing masks in public places that are open without a specific invitation, like a grocery store. It also limits indoor gathering sizes to ten people and outdoor to 50.

If the council decides to renew the order, it will remain in place until July 25.