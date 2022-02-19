Hagerman hosting annual St. Patricks Day Fun Run

HAGERMAN, Idaho — The Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 32nd annual St. Patrick's Day Fun Run.

The run will include three separate events that people can participate in. A half marathon, a five and half-mile run as well as a three and a half-mile run and walk.

The money raised from the event will go back into the city of Hagerman so they can continue to host similar events and support local businesses.

The run will take place at Malad Gorge State Park on March 12, starting at 8:30 in the morning and running until 3:00 pm.