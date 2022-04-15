Gov. Brad Little speaks in Twin Falls about legislative session

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little visited Twin Falls to discuss the completion of the 2022 Legislative session.

Little spoke on key topics such as education, tax relief and infrastructure. Little expressed how well he thought the legislation went and said he was proud of the high success rate during session.

"To get 95% and all of our big initiatives through, I'm very pleased," said Little.

Little touched on infrastructure for the Magic Valley and says that the bills passed will help benefit local roads.

"We are trying to address the entire bridge deficiency over the next three years, so a third of it this year, a third of it next year, and a third the year after that," Little said.

Education was a key issue that was addressed during this legislative session with the largest increase in money going to public education in the states history.

"You know, it was the largest increase in public education in the history of the state, about $300,000,000," Little said. "This will be extra money for the districts to use for changing student teacher ratios, for summer reading programs, for all of those things."

The governor was also asked about SB 1309 being stayed by the Idaho Supreme Court. He expressed his issues with the bill and the desire to avoid lengthy legal battles.

"I was worried about the enforcement part of it, but the thing we are always careful here in Idaho is we don't want things to go to the 9th circuit court," said Little.

He plans to return to Twin Falls May 11 to talk about operation Esto Perpetua, the states new strategy to combat drug overdoses.