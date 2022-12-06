Governor and Lt. Governor elect declare computer science education week in Idaho

IDAHO — Lieutenant Governor Elect Scott Bedke visited Vera O'Leary middle school to declare December 5-11 computer science education week in Idaho.

Bedke presented a decree from Governor Brad Little and joined O'Leary middle school in an "Hour of Code". This is the 10th anniversary of the event and was celebrated alongside thousands of other "Hour of Code" events around the world.

Otto Kitsinger/Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STE TWIN FALLS, Idaho (Dec. 5, 2022) — Idaho Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke (right) gets some help coding from his granddaughter Hadley Christensen (left) during an Hour of Code event at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School in Twin Falls. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has declared Dec. 5-11 Computer Science Education Week in Idaho, and schools and organizations across the state are staging at least 137 Hour of Code events this week, according to Idaho STEM Action Center. Considered the largest learning event in history, Hour of Code is a global movement Code.org founded in 2013 that offers one-hour introductions to computer science and the basics of coding, which has become an important form of literacy just like reading. (Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center)

“Computer science is so integral in everything that we, every job now. It is as common as reading and writing and arithmetic use to be,” said Bedke.

Along with Bedke and Idaho power, the newly appointed executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center Caty Solace worked along side students practicing coding and highlighting the importance of computer science education.

“Code is in everyday life at this point, and it is going to be part of each of their careers. No matter what career an individual chooses today, this is going to be a backbone of it,” said Solace.

Many students including the granddaughter of the Lt. Governor Elect who attends O'leary middle school, sees high value in learning computer science education early and preparing for it to be used in the future.

“I think it's really cool that we have the opportunity to be able to do it in middle school and I think it’s really helpful for our future careers,” said Hadley Christensen, student body president at O'Leary Middle School.

Topics like coding become more imperative to learn in schools every year and offering opportunities to learn it like reading and writing are important to the success of Idaho's future work force.

“A lot of people, in fact most people are probably going to have to like interact with it in some way or form in the future so it’s important for them to learn how to use it,” said Alexis Bailey, an 8th grader at O'Leary Middle School. “Similar to like ready or writing because everyone uses it, so it is going to be important that everyone knows how to use it.”

