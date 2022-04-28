Gov. Brad Little commissions a new visitors center at Thousand Springs State Park

HAGERMAN, Idaho — The Gov. Brad Little visited Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument to commission a new visitors center.

The $2.3 million center will provide better access to the Hagerman Fossil Beds and become the focal point for the six units of the Thousand Springs State park.

Little spoke about the value of this visitor center and what it brings to Idaho.

Isaiah Sharp

"This beautiful facility here, this incredible location on this very unique piece of geography is very important for Idaho,” he said.

The 3,400-square-foot structure provides new opportunities for historical interpretation, improved recreational access and economic vitality for the Hagerman Valley.

“This center will become a hub," said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. "(It's) the central place where visitors learn about what the area offers so they can plan which adventures to experience.”

Erik Barr and Christopher Patano are the architects who designed the structure. Barr said the visitor center can now become the focal point of the surrounding area.

“This has become in a way kind of a nucleus for those three entities to kind of come together and it's just been fun to work with all of them," he said.

Patano desired for the building to be as comfortable and efficient as possible and says those two characteristics went into the design of the visitors center.

“Even on a cooler winter day it's going to get solar access and be warmer, but it’s covered with sunshades so that on a hot summer day it’s a comfortable place to hang out. Another feature is that it is an all-electric building which is better for the environment and a good move when you are on the middle of hydro power country,” he said.

For more information on Thousand Springs State Park and the new visitors center, click here.