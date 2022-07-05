Gooding river-wall project secures funding

GOODING, Idaho — The Gooding river-wall recently had funding secured for its rehabilitation.

Congressman Mike Simpson was able to get $2.6 million for the flood prevention project that would restore the city's prominent little wood river-wall.

Isaiah Sharp

The wall was originally built in the late 1930's and since has been weathered. Without proper restructuring the city faces a mounting threat of flooding. Nearby houses, buildings, and roadways could be damaged in the case of a flood or heavy storms.

“It actually dissects the whole town so no one is unaffected by it. You can’t get from south to north or vice versa without crossing it,” said Larry Bybee, public works director.

"The rehabilitation of Gooding’s near century-old river wall is absolutely warranted for the safety and well-being of the community," Simpson said in a press release about the secured funds.

The proposal for this rehabilitation still has to pass through congress but Bybee said seeing this step in the process gives him confidence.

“Its been well over twenty years that the project has been delayed from constant cost overruns and whatever various reasons there were, But this is a great start. We know that the work will begin on design and the scoping for the project,” he said.