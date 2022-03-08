College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles win National Championship in Kansas

The College of Southern Idaho returned from Kansas this weekend with National Championship and multiple all American performances.

The indoor track and field team led by head coach Lindsey Anderson saw multiple school records and personal records set.

The Division National competition had some standout performances from their men's ans women's team.

Freshman Shane Gard won the National Championship in the mile setting a school record time of 4:11:36. Freshman Audrey camp and Natalya both placed in the top five of the mile as well. Freshman Ashlyn Willis earned All-American honors placing eighth in the 1000m.

Congratulations to Shane Gard for winning the mile race at the NJCAA National Championships! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/U1EeuWSpIj — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) March 5, 2022

"I'm so proud of all of our runners this weekend," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson.

The Golden Eagles head into the outdoor track and field season as they hope to continue there national success.