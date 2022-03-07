Gas prices continue to climb in the Magic Valley

Gas prices reached new highs and are close to breaking all time records around the country and in the Magic Valley.

Idaho's average prices are close to eclipsing the $4 mark with all other prices such as premium and diesel continue to climb past its Idaho gets closer the national average crossed the $4 mark today.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Idaho was $2.72 just one year ago. The highest recorded average price in Idaho for regular unleaded was $4.16 on July 19, 2008.

Though saving at the pump can be a challenge, there are ways drivers can cut the cost of gas.

Checking your tire pressure continually through weather changes will help you to get the most fuel economy for you vehicle. The type of tire on a car can help you get extra mileage.

Check in with a local tire shop to get the best strategy to save at the pump.