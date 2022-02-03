Fundraiser organized for community member who fell off canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Former Twin Falls County Deputy Jared Giles fell off the canyon rim while walking with his daughter on December 6. Giles suffered 10 broken bones, weeks in different hospitals, multiple surgeries, and had his right foot and right ankle amputated.

After hearing of Giles' accident, several close friends and others wanted to help him during his time of need and decided a fundraiser was the best option.

The fundraiser is being done to assist Jared and his family with extensive medical bills, travel expenses for trips between hospitals, and the cost of a new prosthetic to help him get back to providing for his family.

Having already managed to garner support from local organizations and receiving numerous donations, those who know Jared and are organizing the event are thrilled to see such support from the community.

“I just can’t believe how many people who don’t know Jared, don’t know anything about him, how much they’re willing to put up and help us with this project through donations," said Perry Barnhill, an organizer for the event, and a Lieutenant for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. "Cash donations, physical donations, whatever it may be. It just speaks volumes for the local community.”

The date for the fundraiser is Saturday, February 19, and the event starts at 5:00 pm at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Anyone with questions about purchasing tickets or making donations can reach out to jaredsbenefitinfo@gmail.com.