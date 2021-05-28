Former Marine will base jump off Perrine Bridge 22 times

TWIN FALLS — Tristan Wimmer, a former marine who served in Iraq in 2005, will be spending part of his Memorial Day Weekend jumping off Perrine Bridge 22 times to help raise awareness for veterans that have succumbed to suicide.

“That’s the advocacy we’re trying to create," said Wimmer. These long-tail effects of traumatic brain injuries and mental health issues and complications and moral injury.”

Wimmer was not the only one to serve in his family. His brother, Kiernan Wimmer also served as a special operations marine. Unfortunately, Kiernan suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in 2006 and died by suicide in late 2015.

Tristan has participated in several 22 Jump events in years prior and takes his past experiences with base jumping and carrying his brother's memory to help him prepare.

“I have this really strong drive to take a terrible thing that happened to my brother and our family and try to turn that into a net positive for the wider world,” said Wimmer.

People may wonder, why the number 22?

“The number 22 represents the estimated 22 veterans that commit suicide a day," said Wimmer. That’s based on a US Department of Veteran Affairs study in 2012.”

Tristan went on to explain that since this study has been released this number has fluctuated both up and down. However, 22 is the number that multiple organizations use for fundraising purposes.

Although Tristan is the one who will be jumping over the weekend, a Junior at Canyon Ridge High School, Savannah Slagel, is helping organize the event for her senior class project.

“It’s a lot bigger than I expected," said Slagel. "It has pulled me into a lot of like...doing things bigger than myself kind of thing and I enjoy that.”

Tristan and Savannah are also helping raise funds for the Cohen Veterans Bioscience non-profit organization.

“They mostly focus on veterans and how they’re affected by TBI," said Slagel.

CVB is helping accelerate the development of next-generation diagnostic tests for brain disorders. The technology will help doctors better understand the underlying mechanisms of brain issues and that veterans may face and help improve brain health.

Tristan will be jumping off of Perrine Bridge Saturday for nearly the whole day, yet for those who cannot physically attend the event to show support and donate, there are other ways to help.

“You can go onto the Cohen Veterans Bioscience website and donate there through the Facebook link, said Slagel. "Then you can also buy t-shirts on the Twin Falls 22 Jumps website.”