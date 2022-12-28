Fish and Game urging Idahoans to avoid feeding big game animals

IDAHO — Feeding wildlife can seem harmless in the act but can have adverse effects on animals.

Idaho fish and game (IDFG) is urging Idahoans to help keep wildlife healthy and safe and to avoid feeding big game animals such as deer and elk. Making sure supplemental foods like bird seed, alfalfa cubes, deer blocks, and livestock feed are put away can protect wildlife.

“It will bring more animals and that is a disease concern as well as you are bringing those animals, they are also going to bring in larger predators,” said Miranda Reinson, regional biologist at IDFG.

Predators like mountain lions follow prey like deer where there are higher densities and residents are urged to do their part to keep deer and Elk away from frequenting their property.

“There was a mountain lion incident about a quarter a mile away from my house last year,” said Nathan Thompson, Magic Valley resident. “They go find the food where it is, and they find it the easiest place and so if someone is handing it out to them, they are definitely going to come back.”

Wildlife like big game are built to withstand winters with less food and finding a food source on a residential property could lead to changes in biology that can negatively affect these animals.

“The animals are coming are coming out of the simmer and going into winter in great condition this year. It is important to let wildlife naturally occur without any supplemental feeding,” said Reinson.

For more information on the harmful effects of feeding wildlife, click here.