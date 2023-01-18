Fish and game to eradicate illegal goldfish from southern Idaho pond

ALMO, Idaho — A fishing pond in Castle Rock state park will close to the public after finding illegally introduced goldfish.

The Department of Fish and Game will close public access January 20. The pond is anticipated to reopen in May 2023. During that time, Fish and Game will treat the pond with Rotenone.

The plant based chemical is a fish toxicant that can restart ecosystems and is the only available option to recover the pond. Killing off all fish in the pond assures the invasive species doesn't return or spread to other bodies of water.

Educating people on the adverse affects of adding goldfish to Idaho's waterways is a goal of Fish and Game, along with reminding Idahoans that live fish transportation is illegal.

“They can change water quality in a system. They can outcompete the fish that you are trying to grow, the game fish that people enjoy catching within the system and it can cause a complete turn over or complete loss for that water body,” said Mike Peterson, regional fisheries manager at Idaho Fish and Game.

This process of restarting and ecosystem can have high cost and avoiding this issue in the future can ensure the safety of fishing in Idaho.

“Our whole thing is to provide kind of a natural setting in our parks and the natural setting doesn’t have goldfish in our ponds. Goldfish are for the tank that’s up on your shelf at home, but they are not supposed to be there,” said Craig Quintana, public information officer for Idaho parks and recreation.

Proper disposal of unwanted goldfish is key to keeping Idaho's water natural and safe. Invasive species, if not treated, can have adverse affects that last for years and informing people of the negatives can lead to a healthier water ecosystem in Idaho.

“We would rather see those goldfish come to us than go into the natural environment and cause the problems that we see,” said Peterson.

“Let's keep Idaho, Idaho. And what's supposed to be in the pond at Castle Rock State Park the only things in said pond,” said Quintana.

