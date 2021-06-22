Fireworks banned in many parts of Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho — The Wood River Valley will have a quieter 4th of July holiday this year as fireworks are prohibited in several areas.

The Blaine County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to ban fireworks in all areas outside of city limits. Both the City of Hailey and City of Ketchum passed emergency ordinances to implement a ban on fireworks within city limits.

The fireworks that are not permitted include any type of firework that has to be lit, that includes sparklers.

These decisions are all linked to the elevated fire dangers posed by the area’s severe drought conditions.

KIVI/KSAW

“We are not allowing the lighting of any fireworks this year,” said Mike Baledge with the Hailey Fire Department. “Hopefully it will help curve some of it. Hopefully the citizens will understand that this year is a pretty severe drought situation, and hopefully they will comply with the ordinance.”

The City of Hailey said they want everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a robust and safe way. The only legal use of fireworks in Hailey this year will be the community fireworks display put on by the city.