About 25% of Idaho in drought; 1 area in extreme drought

Drought conditions begin to creep into Idaho
Posted at 9:39 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:39:26-04

BOISE, Idaho — About a quarter of Idaho is experiencing some degree of drought, with one pocket in the south-central part of the state in extreme drought.

Boise State Public Radio reported Monday that the area in extreme drought is in the Pioneer Mountains, which straddles Blaine County and Custer County. The U.S. Drought Monitor says about 40% of the American West is experiencing extreme drought.

The part of Idaho in extreme drought means there is a high likelihood that there will be water shortages for some agricultural producers in the area.

