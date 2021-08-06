Fire Northeast of Hailey puts nearby residents under level 2 evacuation orders

HAILEY, Idaho — Wood River Fire and Rescue responded to a reported wildland fire northeast of Hailey near Red Devil Hill Thursday night. The fire was then determined to be on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land and several federal ground and air resources were requested.

At approximately 9:56 p.m., The Blaine County Sherriff’s office issued a Pre-Evacuation Notice for all residents in the Old Cutters subdivision and people living along Quigley Road.

During pre-evacuation notices, they asked everyone in those areas to please pack all necessary items for children, pets, medications, irreplaceable documents and valuables.

At 11:00 p.m., the Sheriff's Office announced the issue of level two evacuation alerts for Old Cutters subdivision and all residents of Quigley Road. The Sheriff's office said level two evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the area or be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

All residents of the Deerfield area also got moved to a Level one evacuation. During a level one evacuation, residents should be aware of the danger that exists and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.

According to Wood River Fire and Rescue, BLM arrived on the scene at 1:30 AM. Supplemented by local resources, an 11-person team worked throughout the night to open and begin a line around the five-acre fire.

Crews will rotate out in the next few hours and BLM has ordered additional air resources while will likely be in the area to assist with additional containment Friday morning.

BLM reports that currently, structures near fire remain secure. Rain over the night gave crews the upper hand, slowing fire progression. Minimal fire activity has allowed firefighters to engage and create containment lines and mop up hot spots.

The fire now known as the Red Devil Fire is currently estimated at five acres. Control is estimated for Friday at 12 p.m. and containment is estimated to happen on Saturday at 6 p.m.