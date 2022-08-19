Fair and rodeo season are beginning to ramp up and Burley is host to a soon to be hall of fame rodeo

BURLEY, Idaho — Cassia County Fair and Rodeo will soon enter the Idaho rodeo hall of fame.

This ten day event was first established in 1910 and is one of the oldest running country fairs in Idaho. “The Cassia County Fair is kind of the crown jewel event of the year for cassia county,” said Paul Marchant, board member for the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.

Marchant says the fair is a staple in the community and is driven by the rodeo culture in southern Idaho. “It has its own unique feeling. It’s a feeling of family and community and it's such a common thread that binds us together and it’s a special thing,” he said.

The current reigning miss Cassia County grew up going to the Burley-based fair and has been in rodeo for almost six years along with her family making her a third-generation cowgirl.

“The Cassia County Fair and Rodeo just brings people together. The friendships and the bonds you make here at cassia county specifically are unlike anything else. I’ve made some lifelong friends here just participating in the fair and the rodeo,” said Ashlyn Hill, 2021 miss Cassia County queen.

Marchant has worked as a board member for close to 20 years and even former members of the board come back and are impressed with how well run the rodeo is.

“I want to say I am very proud of this fair and this county and I’ve got a lot invested to it and I know its going to keep going," said Dennis Crane, former board member.

