Twin Falls County Sheriff: Ensuring you receive your holiday package

TWIN FALLS — The holiday season is in full swing, and people are looking to grab gifts for friends and families. While some people will be heading to the stores to make their purchases in person, others will be shopping online and having their packages shipped to their door.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reminding people how they can go about safely getting their packages delivered without them being stolen.

“We see the porch pirates; we also see vehicle burgs," said Lori Stewart, the Public Information Officer for Twin Falls County Sheriff. "So, if you have presents in your vehicle that are visible, a lot of times those are easy targets as well.”

One of the more effective methods in making sure you receive your package is having a home security system.

“Ring doorbell is a great tool right now to prevent these types of things and help us watch what is going on at our homes,” said Stewart.

If you don't have access to a security system, there are other options that you can utilize.

“Request that deliveries are only there with a signature so they’re not sitting out there," said Stewart. "If you know you’re going to be gone, have a neighbor watch or send them to a neighbor or send them to an office.”

In the event you witness an attempted burglary, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office encourages you to not approach the suspect and let the authorities handle it.

“Dial 911, get an officer out there and let them handle it," said Stewart. "Give us the best description you can get with what you’re seeing, the description of the person, the description of the vehicle they’re in, but don’t approach them.”