College of Southern Idaho, Embrace Life Recovery Center partnering for Embrace the Challenge event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Embrace Life Recovery Center and The College of Southern Idaho are partnering for the "Embrace the Challenge" event. The goal is to raise awareness and discourage teens from using drugs or alcohol.

“The younger that we can catch them and educate them, the better off the outcome usually is,” said J.J. Shawver, the Business Development Manage for Embrace Life Recovery Center.

The event helps highlight things for teenagers to do in Southern Idaho rather than get involved with illicit substances.

“It will not only draw awareness to the problem that we have, the epidemic that we have as far as alcohol and drugs in our community," said Shawver. But also give kids a way to come in and build friendships and to discover that there are things to do.”

Embrace the Challenge is unique because it's taking a different approach compared to other anti-drug campaigns. The event helps educate teenagers in a fun interactive way.

Participants will go through CSI's challenge rope course, which involves them utilizing team-building skills to help them learn a valuable lesson and that there is support and other resources available.

“We are going to have a question and answer session towards the end of the event. So, there will be people there, our staff will be there also answering questions that kids or parents might have,” said Shawver.

Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 and will have to register for the event with a signature from a parent or guardian.

“We have registration forms available here at our recovery center, it’s at 154 First Avenue West in Jerome," said Shawver. "They have some at the Minidoka Cassia County probation office. We can also get flyers or registration forms to wherever they’re needed.”

People can also call the recovery center at 208-595-2298 to ask for a digital registration. The recovery center will then email a copy of the registration, and it will need to be signed electronically. Same-day registration is also an option.

The event is on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in the Magic Valley who is interested can attend.