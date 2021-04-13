Embrace Life Recovery Center opens new facility

JEROME, Idaho — Embrace Life Recover Center expanded its services into a new facility at Heritage Plaza. The building is shared with the North Canyon Medical Center's pediatric clinic.

The new space will serve as long term facility to help battle addiction and will allow patients to stay up to 90 days.

"We do a lot of alternative therapies that aren't real common in the state of Idaho yet," said Stephanie Ford, executive director of Embrace Life Recovery Center. "We do a lot of nutrition and health focus treatment. We do yoga, acupuncture, art therapy and just a bunch of other different holistic therapies."

For clients who have been with Embrace Life Recovery Center, they are excited for this new site to open and have others take advantage of what this service has to offer, especially since it has benefited them so much.

"Being clean and taking these classes, it's bringing the best I am of me out and helping me realize who I really am and who I can be," said Ford.