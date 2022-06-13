Downtown Twin falls sees first pride parade

TWIN FALLS,Idaho — The first pride parade in the history of the magic valley was held in downtown Twin Falls on June 10.

The parade featured performers, floats, and representatives of the LGBTQ community in Twin Falls.

Other members of the LGBTQ comunity came from Boise, Pocatello, and Salt Lake city to support the towns first pride parade.

Heidi Heil is the events coordinator for this parade and says she wants events like this to represent unity and equality.

“It’s just all about love and acceptance and humanity which is what our country really needs right now, is coming back together,” she said.

Heil has lived in Twin Falls for over 20 and owns the Rock Creek Celebration Center which is where a pride after party was hosted. Heil was prompted to start something on her own as she saw a lack of representation in the Twin Falls community.

“It was time for someone to step up and do something big and that’s what I am doing. Bringing people from Boise, Pocatello, even Salt Lake coming, it's going to show our community how much that we are loved and supported and what integral parts we actually play in the community,” she said.

For more information on the pride week event, click here. For more information on the Rock Creek Celebration Center, click here.