Downtown Crazy Days event happening in Twin Falls this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This weekend is a busy one for Twin Falls with the Western Days and Crazy Days events taking place in the downtown area. Local businesses are putting on the event which will share the same theme as Western Days.

This is the third year for Crazy Days and the local business owners are excited to offer another way for people to have fun.

“It just gives more people to do stuff, said Kindsey Taylor, owner of The Brass Monkey. "You can come downtown for a while, walk to the park, go down there for a while, come back downtown, vice versa. It just creates more fun to do.”

There will be numerous activities that families can participate in, and many of the local shops will be participating in sidewalk sales.

“We have a petting zoo, we have a wandering wagon, divine style which are vendors to shop. There’s cowboy cotton candy, Mikey’s kettle corn. So there’s food, we also have vendors for a farmers market," said Taylor.

One of the more notable activities which will be taking place is an old western-style shootout performed by the Orpheum Theatre.

“There’s a showing at 12:00 pm and at 3:00 pm. It’s pretty kitschy, super fun. The kids get deputized and get little sheriff badges, and they tie in all the businesses into their act, and it’s really cute,” said Taylor.

The main goal of Crazy Days is to try and attract more people to the Downtown area and have people take advantage of the shops and restaurants.

“It’s going to be a good thing. I think people are excited to come out and enjoy what their community has to offer. We have so many tourists coming through Twin Falls Idaho; it’s insane. So, I think it will really help to showcase to other people how great Twin Falls is.”

Crazy Days is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.