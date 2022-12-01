CSI women's cross country team wins back to back titles under different coaches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two titles in two years with two head coaches.

The College of Southern Idaho women's cross country team is again on top at the national junior college level winning its second title in two years for the school.

Head coach Janae Richardson says she is impressed with her team capturing another title and knows it is abort of the standard of excellence set at CSI.

“I just was super proud of these athletes, these ladies. It’s a huge tribute to them. They put in all the work. I gave them a little bit of direction, but they put in all the work, the time, got their minds in the right place to just get it done that day,” said Richardson.

Winning a title as a first year coach is a high bar to set but is also a showing of the type of athlete CSI produces.

Audrey Camp is a sophomore at CSI and says even though nerves were high, they knew they could bring another trophy to Idaho.

“This year going back there’s more nerves going into it cause honestly people were expecting us to win and so honestly it was so reliving when we heard that we had won,” said Camp.

This standard of continued winning lead to their previous head coach Lindsey Anderson moving to the SEC as the head cross country coach at the University of Missouri. She credits the Magic Valley for her success and knows the great program that CSI has to offer.

“CSI itself is a great place. Idaho is an awesome state to live in. Twin Falls is an incredible community and they do have a lot going for them," Anderson said. "Developing athletes to get better, developing coaches to get better and the community buys into that and they get excited for those athletes and coaches that do get those opportunities so I think it’s a really cool atmosphere, cool place and will always have a lot of love for it.”

