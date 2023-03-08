CSI women's basketball set to host Region 18 Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) is set to host its second Region 18 Tournament in the last two weeks.

The Golden Eagles, ranked number four in the nation, won 15 straight games to close out their season. Three of those wins were against their first opponent in the regional tournament, Snow College.

CSI won their last game against Snow 80-37, but March Madness has already had its effect on the junior college. Last week CSI men's basketball was handed their first loss of the season from Snow College.

Now coach Randy Rogers and his team prepare for the start of the postseason and all that comes with March basketball.

“The game's zero to zero and it doesn’t matter what you did before, it matters what you put on the floor and how well you play in the moment,” said Rogers.

Coaches and players alike tout the excitement of playing March basketball as the month has produced some of the best storylines in college basketball.

“I feel like excitement translates into nervous energy as well. I just think we are all looking forward to playing again. It’s been a minute since we played and working really hard in practice, working on executing the little things,” said Kali Haizlip, shooting guard for CSI.

Along with the pressure of playoff ball comes the existing CSI championship pedigree. The school proudly holds the title of Winningest Junior College in the country. And with a high national ranking, opponents not only want to win, they want to dethrone Southern Idaho.

“I’d rather have it that way. That everyone's out to get you. They are gunning for us every time. Every game you’ve got to bring your best because they are trying to bring their best,” Rogers.

For more information on the schedule, click here.

